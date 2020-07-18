INS Shivaji witnesses course completion ceremony of 89th batch of Marine Engineering Specialisation course

Lonavla (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): INS Shivaji witnessed the Course Completion Ceremony of its 89th batch of Marine Engineering Specialisation Course (MESC) on Saturday wherein 48 officers of Indian Navy and friendly foreign navies successfully completed 105 weeks of professional training.

The officers were smartly turned out in ceremonials while donning white masks and maintaining social distancing abiding by the precautionary protocols of COVID-19.

The ceremony was reviewed by Commodore Ravnish Seth, Commanding Officer INS Shivaji and Station Commander Lonavla.

The 89th batch of MESC consists of 37 Indian Officers and 11 foreign officers from Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Tanzania, Sudan, Fiji and Bangladesh.

During the three rigorous phases of Marine Engineering Specialisation Course, the officers were trained on live equipment, state-of-the-art simulators, trainer kits, in addition to comprehensive classroom instructions.

In addition, the officers underwent 26 weeks of afloat training on Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships for the award of Engine Room Watchkeeping Certificate. These officers are now poised to take on the challenges of their first appointment as Assistant/ Senior Engineer Officer onboard frontline warships.

The Commanding Officer awarded trophies to the officers adjudged first in overall order of merit, best sportsman and best international officer. The 'Hammer' for the 'Best All-Round Officer was awarded to Lieutenant Bharat Kandpal, Vice Admiral Daya Shankar Rolling Trophy for 'Best Sportsman' was awarded to Lieutenant Divyansh Singla. The FOC-in-C (South) Rolling Trophy for 'Best International Officer' was awarded to Lieutenant commander Mohammed Mehedi Hasan (Bangladesh Navy). (ANI)

