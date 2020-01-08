INS Sumedha provides assistance to stranded vessel near Somali Coast

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): INS Sumedha, presently on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden, came to the rescue of the crew of the dhow Al-Hamid on Monday.

A traditional wooden vessel known as 'Dhow', Al-Hamid was detected by an Indian Navy helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha, which confirmed that the vessel was in distress and drifting near the coast of Somalia, read a statement.

A boarding team along with a naval technical team embarked Al-Hamid for routine checks onboard and render assistance. The crew of Al-Hamid comprised 13 Indian citizens. The technical team assessment revealed that the dhow had suffered a broken main engine shaft, which was not repairable at sea. The dhow was then towed to safety away from the Somali coast, the statement added.

The owner of Al-Hamid sent another vessel for towing the dhow to port for repairs. Before departure, Indian Naval Ship Sumedha provided fresh water and medical supplies to the crew of the dhow. (ANI)

