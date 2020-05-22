Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 22 (ANI): INS Sunayna, an offshore patrol vessel, has returned to Kochi after being deployed for 80-day anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden without entering any port.
She was fuelled and provided supplies by the United States and Indian Navy tankers during the period, Defence PRO, Kochi said.
The Indian Navy continues to remain mission deployed while concurrently aiding civil administration against COVID-19, it added. (ANI)
INS Sunayna returns to Kochi after being deployed for anti-piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden
ANI | Updated: May 22, 2020 13:24 IST
