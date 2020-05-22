INS Sunayna was fuelled and provided supplies by the United States and Indian Navy tankers during 80-day anti-piracy patrol. (Photo/ANI)
INS Sunayna was fuelled and provided supplies by the United States and Indian Navy tankers during 80-day anti-piracy patrol. (Photo/ANI)

INS Sunayna returns to Kochi after being deployed for anti-piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden

ANI | Updated: May 22, 2020 13:24 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 22 (ANI): INS Sunayna, an offshore patrol vessel, has returned to Kochi after being deployed for 80-day anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden without entering any port.
She was fuelled and provided supplies by the United States and Indian Navy tankers during the period, Defence PRO, Kochi said.
The Indian Navy continues to remain mission deployed while concurrently aiding civil administration against COVID-19, it added. (ANI)

