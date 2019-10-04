Picture Courtesy - PIB
INS Tarkash arrives at Reunion Island in France

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): As part of Indian Navy">Indian Navy's overseas deployment to Africa, Europe and Russia, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash arrived at St Denis, Reunion Island, France on Thursday for a three-day visit.
Commanded by Captain Sathish Vasudev, the ship is a potent frontline frigate of the Indian Navy">Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors. The ship is part of the Indian Navy">Indian Navy's Western Fleet and under the Operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, based at Mumbai, read a statement.
During the port call, the Commanding Officer will pay courtesy calls on various dignitaries and government officials at Reunion Island including the Superior Commander of French Naval Forces in Southern Indian Ocean, Prefect of Reunion Island and the Mayor of Le Port.
Professional interactions between the French and Indian Navies are planned towards further enhancing co-operation. In addition, social engagements, sports events and best practices will also be shared between the two Navies, the statement read.
France and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly bilateral relations, sharing common values of democracy, development and secularism which was upgraded to the level of a 'Strategic Partnership' in 1998.
There have been regular high-level exchanges and interactions in numerous fields between both countries. The Navies of both nations recently engaged in major Maritime Exercise 'VARUNA 2019' in the Indian Ocean, involving the participation of carrier task groups from both sides and conduct of full-spectrum Naval operations.
Indian Navy">Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of Navy's mission of building 'bridges of friendship' and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries, the statement added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:32 IST

