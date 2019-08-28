INS Tarkash makes port call in Senegal

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): As part of Indian Navy's overseas deployment to Africa, Europe and Russia, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash has made a port call at Dakar, Senegal, a Defence Ministry release said on Wednesday.

The ship, which made port call on Tuesday, is on a three-day visit to Dakar.

The release said that the port call is a demonstration of India's warm ties with Senegal.

INS Tarkash, commanded by Captain Sathish Vasudev, is one of the most potent frontline frigates of the Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors.

During the port call, various dignitaries and government officials of Senegal are scheduled to visit the ship.

There will be social engagements and sports event besides professional interactions with Senegalese Navy. The two navies will also share their best practices.

Tarkash will also undertake a `Passage Exercise' at sea with ships of the Senegalese Navy on August 30, which will enhance interoperability between both navies.

The release said Senegal and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, sharing common values of democracy, development and secularism.

A number of bilateral arrangements in defence co-operation and cultural exchange exist between the two countries.

The Indian Armed Forces also conduct various training courses for personnel of the Senegalese armed forces at defence training institutions in India. (ANI)

