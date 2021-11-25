INS Vela will play crucial role in enhancing Navy's ability to protect India's maritime interests: Admiral Karambir Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said INS Vela, the fourth Scorpene-class submarine, will play a crucial role in enhancing the Navy's ability to protect the nation's maritime interests.

NS Vela was commissioned into the Indian Navy, in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai today.



"INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. Given today's dynamic and complex security situation, its capability and firepower will play a crucial role in enhancing Navy's ability to protect India's maritime interests," Singh said.

The Navy chief said that the P-75 project represents the growing strategic congruence between India and France.

"Today's commissioning marks another high point in this enduring partnership. We crossed halfway mark of Project 75," he said. (ANI)