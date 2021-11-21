INS Visakhapatnam commissioned into Indian Navy in presence of Rajnath Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): INS Visakhapatnam has been formally commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday.

INS Visakhapatnam is a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer. It is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation Directorate of Naval Design and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.

"Our Navy's role is very important as India is a part of the Indo-Pacific route. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of SAGAR embodies the same values. We have every opportunity to build India an indigenous ship-building hub," the Defence Minister said at INS Visakhapatnam commissioning at Mumbai Dockyard.

On this occasion, Singh praised the efforts of the Indian Navy in developing indigenous ships.

"Indian Navy, in the field of indigenous ships and submarines manufacturing, has been on the front foot, with initiatives like 'Make in India'. We have to maintain the speed with which we're getting success. The govt is ready to help in whichever way possible," he said.



Singh took a first glimpse of the warship and was informed about its features by Naval officers.

He appreciated the self-reliance efforts of the Indian Navy, terming the Navy's order of 39 of the 41 ships and submarines from Indian shipyards as a testament to their commitment towards achieving 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Some irresponsible nations violate ethics of UNCLOS, 1982 for narrow partisan interests. India, a responsible maritime stakeholder, believes in navigation's freedom, free trade & an Indo-Pacific route with universal values," he added.

The event was marked by the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and other senior defence officers. (ANI)

