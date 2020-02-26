Insha Allah peace will prevail: NSA Ajit Doval after interacting with locals in violence-hit areas of Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Assuring people that the situation is completely under control in Delhi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday went to ground zero and interacted with the locals in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi.

He assured the people that peace will "Insha Allah" prevail in the area.

The NSA went inside narrow alleys in Seelampur and Maujpur area and appealed to people to maintain communal harmony and let bygone be bygone.

Some people were also seen complaining to the NSA about the police inaction and the sense of fear that they faced over the last three days.

A burqa-clad college girl told Doval: "Sir, we have been living in constant fear. I have not been able to go to college. Our brothers are trying to protect us."

The NSA assured the girl that safety and security of everyone would be ensured and there was no need to fear.

Doval also spoke to the reporters here on the situation and said, "Situation is totally under control. People are calm. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police are doing their work. No harm should come to any peace-loving citizen of this country. All the people I spoke with want peace to prevail and Insha Allah peace will prevail."

"My message is that everyone who loves their country also loves their society, their neighbours. Everyone should live with love and harmony with others. People should try to resolve each others' problems and not increase them," he added.

He said that a few anti-social elements wanted to disturb the peace but the residents have isolated them.

He said that he had come "as per the orders of the Home Minister and the Prime Minister".

Last night too, Doval had visited some of the violence-hit areas.

According to government sources, NSA Doval, who has been tasked with containing the violence, will apprise the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) of the situation in Delhi.

Violence had erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other.

The confrontation soon turned communal and the violence spread to other areas of northeast Delhi including Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi on Monday and Tuesday in which at least 20 persons, including a police head constable, have died and over 200 have been injured. (ANI)