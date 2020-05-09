Inspect all other plants in the country to avoid another Visakhapatnam-like tragedy: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 8 (ANI): In the wake of the Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy that claimed 12 lives, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti based here has demanded that to ensure that no such tragedy occurs in future, a survey of similar projects should be carried out by the government.

"While the country is fighting with coronavirus peril, a serious incident has occurred in Visakhapatnam that reminded of 'Bhopal gas leakage accident'. Twelve persons are killed and many more are in serious condition. Since the accused in 1984 'Bhopal gas leakage accident' have still not been punished, the 20,000 dead and 5,00,000 injured are still deprived of the justice," the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said in a release.

"To avoid the repeat of this incident, the Government should take strict action against the accused responsible for the Visakhapatnam incident. Similarly, to ensure that such tragedies do not happen again in the country, the projects where poisonous gases are used should be inspected immediately and a survey of such products should be carried out," it added.

It further said: "As much the concerned industry is responsible for the gas leakage, the Environment Department which is supposed to ensure the strict implementation of safety in such plants and the concerned government machinery are equally responsible. Therefore, stringent action should be taken against the officers and employees of the government department along with the accused industry."

The Samiti further alleged it has experienced in many instances that the government machinery in the Environment Department is woefully neglecting the problems of solid waste, biochemical waste and illegal slaughterhouses. "Samiti has given many fights for taking action against such corrupt and shirking government employees from time to time either by filing public interest litigations, lodging complaints with the government, or holding agitations. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti appeals to the people for participating in this 'Good Governance Campaign' started by the Samiti," it added.

On Thursday, styrene gas had leaked in a gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district leaving 12 people dead. (ANI)

