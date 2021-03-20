Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook down, start trending on Twitter

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The services of social media sites WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down on Friday night.

Many users, including those in India, were unable to access both Instagram and Facebook on Android and iOS. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

According to DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, the technical glitch took place after 11 pm (IST).

Several users took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote about their problems in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown. More details awaited. (ANI)