Instead of advertisements on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, Cong resolves to help labourers, daily wagers

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday said that it has decided not to publish advertisements on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and instead use this money to help labourers and daily wage workers amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The party said that its workers across the country have also resolved to help those in need and commit their efforts in this direction.

"What would be better than to use the amount spent in advertisements on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary to help the coronavirus-affected laborers. Rajiv ji had always given priority to the interests of the poor of the country. This decision of the AICC is definitely in line with his views," Congress tweeted on Thursday, along with an official statement.

The statement said that the citizens of the country remembered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

"Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Congress party has decided not to publish advertisements on the death anniversary and instead use this money to help labourers and daily wage workers. Congress workers across the country have also resolved to help those in need and focus all their efforts in this direction," the statement said.

This comes as migrant workers across the country have taken a hit to their source of income due to the restrictions during the ongoing lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)