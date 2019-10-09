BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
Instead of focusing on Delhi's development, Kejriwal busy targeting PM Modi: Vijay Goel

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Wednesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming Centre for not letting him attend the climate meet in Denmark and said the AAP chief was habituated to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Goel said Kejriwal should have sent mayors to the conference in Denmark, as the event is meant for them, not for chief ministers.
"The conference he spoke of is for mayors. He should have sent mayors from Delhi corporations. But he did not do that. The only thing he could do is speak negative things about the Prime Minister," he said.
"Kejriwal is busy criticizing Prime Minister Modi instead of focusing on Delhi's development", the BJP leader alleged.
Cornering Kejriwal for taking credit of reducing pollution levels in Delhi, Goel said that it was possible due to initiatives by the Centre.
"What did he do? He has done everything in advertisements. It is the central government's initiatives that led to air pollution control. He is again blaming stubble burning for imposing odd-even on Delhi residents," the BJP MP said.
He said the Delhi Chief Minister was coming up with such strategies as national capital is set to go to polls next year.
Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim are slated to attend the climate meet in Copenhagen from October 9 to 12.
Kejriwal was to attend the four-day C-40 climate summit. He was to speak on his government's work towards lowering pollution, including the car rationing scheme.
The AAP had accused the BJP-led Centre of showing hostility and not giving political clearance to Kejriwal and others for attending the conference.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that "clearance from political angle was declined" on the application of Kejriwal and seven others, seeking political clearance to attend the climate summit in Denmark.
Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson MEA said: "A considered decision on political clearance by the Ministry of External Affairs is based on multiple inputs and takes into account the nature of the event, the level of participation by other countries, type of invitation extended, etc."
The participation of Delhi Chief Minister as a Speaker at a panel discussion was not commensurate with the level of participation from other countries. The chief minister of one of the largest and populous cities in the world, which also is the capital of India, was therefore advised not to attend the event." (ANI)

