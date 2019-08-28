Instead of questioning J-K status, Pak must answer human rights violations on its own land, PoK: Congress

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday hit out at Pakistan">Pakistan for questioning the status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, stating the neighbouring country needs to set their own house in order and answer the abuse of human rights violations in its own land and Pakistan">Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
"Instead of the questioning status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Pakistan">Pakistan needs to set their own house in order and answer the abuse of human rights violations in its own region," Surjewala said here in a press conference.
Congress spokesperson Surjewala said violence in Jammu and Kashmir is instigating and supported by terror groups in Pakistan">Pakistan that thrive under the political and military patronage under the Pakistan">Pakistani government, adding that Pakistan">Pakistan should stand "warned for desisting from supporting terror activities in Indian soil".
Surjewala asserted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has clearly said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal issue of India.
Earlier in the day, Rahul in tweets said that while he disagreed with the government on many issues, Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan">Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.
He had also said that violence in Jammu and Kashmir was due to Pakistan">Pakistan.
"There is violence in Jammu and Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan">Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world," he said
Soon after this, addressing a press conference at the party office here Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said remarks of Gandhi has shown India in a bad light.
Calling Javadekar a "misinformation minister" of the BJP government, Surjewala said he has lost his political balance.
Surjewala said it is tragic that Javedkar is "twisting the statement made by Rahul Gandhi".
"The tragic part is the BJP and its misinformation minister are trying to politicise 'a stand unitedly taken for India, by Indians and in favour of the entire country in front of the world community," he said.
Asking if the BJP leader have any objection to Rahul's statement, Surjewala said: "Isn't the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi shows a consolidated and united face of India. In fact, the INC followed Rahul's statement and we categorically said Pakistan">Pakistan should answer to the world about unpardonable and inhuman violations of human rights in Pakistan">Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, Gilgit, Hunza, and Baltistan. Pakistan">Pakistan owes an explanation both to its citizens and world community for design persecution of over 70 million of Muhajirs in Pakistan">Pakistan......over 25,000 were killed by Pakistan">Pakistani forces."
Lambasting Pakistan">Pakistan for violating human rights in Balochistan, Surjewala said: "Not only this, human rights violation in Balochistan including mass graves disclosed by various agencies in the world have gone unanswered by Pakistan">Pakistan. The entire world witnessed the horrific terror incident on July 13, 2018 in Pakistan">Pakistan where 128 supporters of Balochistan Awami movement were killed. All this happened on account of terrorism and terrorists that are being protected by their establishments."
He added that the gross abuse of human rights violation of Pashtun people in the tribal region by the Pakistan">Pakistani Army has never been answered by the neighbouring country.
He asserted that the persecution and prosecution of Ahmedias and other religious communities are yet to be answered by Pakistan">Pakistan.
"We want to remind the entire world community that every terrorist organisation worth its name whether its Al-Queada, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen or Taliban, all of them have based and offshoots in Pakistan">Pakistan as they are supported by Pakistan">Pakistan," he said. (ANI)
Instead of questioning J-K status, Pak must answer human rights violations on its own land, PoK: Congress
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:14 IST
New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday hit out at Pakistan">Pakistan for questioning the status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, stating the neighbouring country needs to set their own house in order and answer the abuse of human rights violations in its own land and Pakistan">Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).