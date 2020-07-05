Instead of targeting China, Centre attacking Cong; persecution of Ahmed Patel is example of vendetta politics: Manish Tewari

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday slammed the Union government stating that rather than targeting the Chinese Government the Centre is targeting the Congress party and unrelenting persecution of party leader Ahmed Patel is the recent example of vendetta politics.

Taking to Twitter, Tewari wrote, "Rather than target CHINA Govt targeting CONGRESS Unrelenting persecution of Ahmed Patel latest example OFF VENDETTA POLITICS."

In a recent development, a team of the ED had quizzed Patel for over eight hours on Thursday in connection with a money-laundering probe against a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech.

Patel's name allegedly surfaced during the investigation against Sandesara Group of Companies in the bank loan fraud case.

ED's investigation reveals that Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) Sandesara Group and its main promoters namely Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, and Deepti Sandesara have allegedly cheated more than Rs 14,500 crore.

Not only Ahmed Patel, his son, Faisal Patel, and his son-in-law, Irfan Siddiqui, have been named by a corporate executive and are being questioned by the ED in connection with the money laundering case. (ANI)

