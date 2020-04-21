Institute of Advanced Virology at Thiruvananthapuram gets GVM membership, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 21 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) here has got membership in the Global Virus Network (GVN).

'"This is the first institution in the country to get the prestigious GVM membership. This would give IAV access to GVN's researchers at 45 centres across 29 countries for detection and management of viral diseases apart from the exchange of ideas and resource material," Vijayan said during his daily press briefing here on Monday.



The Chief Minister also said that the initial proceedings for starting the trial of plasma therapy has been completed. "We are awaiting the nod from ICMR and Drugs Controller to begin the trial," he said.

The Institute of Advanced Virology at the Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) Bio 360 Life Sciences Park at Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapuram was established by the Government of Kerala in 2019.



The Global Virus Network is an international coalition of medical virologists whose goal is to help the international medical community by improving the detection and management of viral diseases. GVN is headquartered at the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine at Baltimore city, Maryland, US. (ANI)

