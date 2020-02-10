Institute of Advanced Virology to start functioning in Kerala by June this year

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday informed that Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) in the state will start functioning by June this year and that it will be the second virology institute in India.

He further added that a semi-high speed train will start from Trivandrum to Kasargod which will help in covering the distance between the two stops, in 4 hours.

Asked about funds not being allotted for Trivandrum Airport's developmental activities, the Minister said, "We are waiting for a decision on airport privatization."

The Minister was addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

