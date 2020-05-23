Institutional quarantine for arriving passengers in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday issued guidelines for screening and institutional quarantine of passengers coming from outside the Union Territory by all modes of transport, including air, train to mitigate the possibility of spread of COVID-19.

To curb the spread of COVID-19 in the UT, authorities will keep all the passengers coming to the UT under institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested using RT-PCR.

"All passengers coming to J&K by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days & will be tested for #COVID19 using RTPCR test," read the official tweet.

The officials will be following the procedure under the Disaster Management Act 2005 amid the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. "If an individual is tested negative, they will be sent home otherwise to the hospital," added the statement.

As of Saturday, there are 1489 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UT, however, 720 patients have been cured and discharged, according to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Ministry. (ANI)





