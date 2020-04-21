Insurance scheme extended to journalists in WB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Tuesday extended the insurance scheme to accredited journalists in view of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, said the state information and the cultural department.

The state government on April 1 had started an insurance scheme to various categories of personnel deployed for management and containment of coronavirus.

According to West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department, there are 274 active COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the state. (ANI)

