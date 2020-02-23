Integrate life with adventure sports: Modi's special appeal in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a special appeal to people of the country to integrate their lives with adventure sports and remain fit.

"A Nation that is fit, will always be a nation that is a hit. I make a special appeal to all of you to visit the place of your choice, pick up the activity of your interest and ensure integrating of your life with adventure," Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat radio program.

Giving an example of Kamya Karthikeyan, the Prime Minister said, "Entrepreneurship of women, daughters of our country, their courage, are a matter of pride for each one of us. I would particularly like to share with you, the achievement of 12-year-old daughter Kamya Karthikeyan."

"Kamya Karthikeyan, at the age of just 12 years has conquered Mount Aconcagua. This is the highest peak of the Andes Mountains in South America, which is about 7000 meters high. Every Indian will be touched by the fact that at the beginning of this month when Kamya conquered the peak, the first thing she did was to hoist our tri-color there," Modi said.

"Kamya Karthikeyan is now on a new mission, which is called 'Mission Saahas'. Under this she is trying to conquer the highest peaks of all continents, also be skiing on North, South poles. I wish Kamya all the best for 'Mission Saahas'," he added. (ANI)