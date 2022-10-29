Integration of tech-based learning, traditional teaching method to be extended to all Govt schools, says Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, said on Saturday, that the "Malleswaram School Model"- an integration of technology-based modern learning and traditional teaching method- would be extended to all the government schools in the state.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Puneeth Satellite Workstation, monitoring system and mini science resource centre at the Malleswaram 18th cross-government school.

"Malleswara School model" is based on emulative principles of the improvised learning system, modernisation, digitalisation, enabling broadband with Wi-Fi facility, providing laptops to students and incorporation of KYC (Know Your Child), he explained.

Saying that the model nurtures children's talent, intelligence and imaginative faculty, he added, "we should emphasize teaching local languages, basic science and mathematics to students when they are young. This would promote logical and analytical thinking among students."

Bommai remarked and stressed that imparting moral values and qualitative learning was meaningful.

He called on the teachers to nurture the innocence and inquisitiveness of children. The children should be encouraged to ask questions, he opined.

Saying, the Puneeth satellite which is being designed and developed by students in the school is part of the launching of 75 satellites to mark 75 years of independence, Cheif Minister assured, if the school comes forward to design and develop bigger satellite the government would bear the complete expenses and extend the required cooperation.



Chief Minister prized that Minister Narayan is striving hard to improve the quality of education in public schools in the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister and MLA of the constituency, said that the "Malleswara School model" is very scientific.

He stated that the Montessori curriculum has been incorporated into the Anganwadis of the constituency. At the primary level for every four students a laptop is being given and at the high school level, every student has been provided with a tab. Further, he stated that smartboards have been installed in all the classrooms by enabling Wi-Fi connectivity.

Narayan explained that the Malleswaram School model is based on six factors infrastructure, student welfare, qualitative teachers, Know Your Child (KYC), Digital learning system and extracurricular activities. This is along the lines of NEP 2020 which emphasises on scientific methods, he claimed.

Under this model, all the government schools in Malleswara constituency will have Hi-Tech laboratories, playing grounds, library and toilet facilities. Regular health checkups and counselling of students, identifying students' interest base of learning will be part of the model, he told.

Prasanna, the founder of Shikshan Foundation, which has been associated with the "Malleswara School model", stated that an initiative called, "Odhu Maleshwara" (Read Malleshwra" has been taken up in the constituency.

For any country to achieve progress the public education system should be strengthened, he told.

On the occasion, Kirti Patel, 2nd PUC girl student, who has been rewarded by the Union government's Science and Technology Department was facilitated.

Uma Devi, Sri Rama Reddy, officials of the Education Department, and Basavaraja of the Science and Technology Department were present. (ANI)

