Intel report warning of imminent terror attack in J&K behind recent troop buildup

Ishaan Prakash | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:59 IST

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Government's decision to curtail the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir came after a series of intelligence inputs were received by security agencies warning of multiple terror attacks by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad. These plots were in their final stages of planning before crucial intelligence inputs were received by the Indian security establishment that resulted in the quick mobilization of troops for counter-insurgency operations.
According to latest reports, three JeM operatives were positioned in terror launch pads in the Nezapir sector of PoK, opposite the Indian post of Shahpur sector in Poonch. This group had the direct operational backing of Pakistani SSG commandos deployed in this area and had planned to conduct a BAT (Border Action Team) operation against Indian troops along forwards posts of Barood, Sher, Shakti and Kaiyaan.
The report also suggested that an IED attack was being planned on convoys of security forces along the Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri National highway in the near future, with materials to fabricate the IED already smuggled into the Valley.
An earlier tranche of intel briefs also informed authorities that Ibrahim Azhar, JeM Chief Masood Azhar's brother, had resurfaced in PoK and was tasked to oversee operations of the banned terror organization. The appearance of a high ranked JeM operative triggered warnings that a major terror attack was imminent which further resulted in escalation of Indian troops in the valley.
Reports of Ibrahim Azhar resurfacing in PoK came along side further intercepts that confirmed that a group of 15 trained JeM cadres had reached JeM camps in Markaz, Sanan Bin Salma, Tarnab Farm, Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after completing their 'Askari' training camps in the Jamrud area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. The 'Askari' training is part of JeM's fundamental 'Literature and Weaponry' course imparted to its cadres. It is believed that all 15 of these terrorists are being prepped for infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.
On Friday evening and early on Saturday, leaders across the political spectrum in Kashmir met with Governor Satyapal Malik to raise concern of mass hysteria in the state over the recent troop induction. The Governor informed the delegations which included PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference's Omar Abdullah, that immediate action was required to deal with the security situation in the state. The Governor informed the delegations that the Amarnath Yatra was a target and going by the lethality of the weapons recovered from neutralized terrorists and constant shelling from Pakistan on the border, counter insurgency operations had to be escalated.
Governor Malik also requested political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe in exaggerated and unfounded rumours that had begun circulating on social media. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:25 IST

