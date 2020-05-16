Intelligent robot that uses electricity to kill viruses within minutes launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 (ANI): An intelligent robot with the ability to kill 11 types of viruses and capacity to disinfect places such as hospital operation theatres, restaurants, hotels etc, without using any fumes or residual compounds has been launched in Hyderabad.

The 'UVRova ST' robot, uses ultraviolet light for the disinfection process and makers claim that it can get rid of viruses and bacteria within minutes.

"UVRova ST is one of the highest UV dose imparting robot in the world that can disinfect operating rooms, office waiting areas, restaurants, hotel rooms, lounges etc. It can get rid of viruses and bacteria within 5 minutes, Jagan Yedida, Director, CEO, Reevax Pharma, which has developed the robot told ANI.

"UVRova is the world's first robot that executes an automatic disinfection cycle in a hospital ICU bed, without consumables, fumes, vapours, sound, corrosion or residues. UVRova robots can kill 11 types of viruses including Polio Virus, Adeno Virus, Noro Virus, Corona Virus, Syncytial Virus, Rhino Virus Rota Virus, Herpes Virus, H1N1, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis C within a span of 5 to 6 minutes with a kill rate exceeding 99.99 per cent," Yedida claimed.

He further said that the UVRovarobots can disinfect the room rapidly and safely by using electricity.

"This product will be useful in areas such as operation theatres, patient rooms and ICUs where the infection rates are high. The fumigation process cannot be done in an ICU because it might affect patients," he said.

"The robot can go around the bed and sterilize the entire bed before a patient is brought in," he claimed. (ANI)

