Intensify surveillance, contact tracing of COVID patients, advises Delhi LG

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Anil Baijal on Friday advised concerned authorities to intensify surveillance, detention, contact tracing and quarantine of COVID-positive patients, in a meeting on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Participants of the meeting included Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS director, Dr VK Paul, Member of the NITI Aayog and Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of the ICMR.



"Advised all concerned authorities to intensify surveillance, detention, contact tracing and quarantine of COVID-positive patients while undertaking extensive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns. Emphasised on continued and coordinated efforts to combat COVID19 with regular monitoring and feedback from experts," Baijal tweeted.

"Also interacted with DMs, DCPs and Municipal Commissioners. Advised field officials to ensure strict enforcement of preventive and protective measures for management of Covid19, particularly in view ongoing festive season," he added.

He added that officials were also directed to intensify efforts to prevent and mitigate rising air pollution in Delhi. (ANI)

