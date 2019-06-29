Intensity of rainfall to wear off by Monday in Mumbai: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Intensity of rainfall is expected to wear off by Monday in Mumbai, predicted India Meteorological Department.

"There is very good rainfall in Mumbai in the past 24-48 hours. The monsoon is presently vigorous which is one step above the active monsoon. In the last 24 hours, all the areas of Mumbai have received rainfall of around 200 mm. Santacruz has recorded 234 mm of rain while Ghatkopar recorded the highest with 300 mm. We have decreased the level of warning issued yesterday from extremely heavy rainfall to heavy rainfall for today, it will keep decreasing after today evening for coming 24-48 hours," said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai.

The heavy downpour will not stop for the next three days and the temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius. Besides, the Mumbai doppler radar also showed 50.46 per cent cloud build-up in the region, predicted India Meteorological Department.

Average rainfall in Mumbai for the month of June is 505 mm rainfall and so far the region has recorded 400 mm of rains, added Hosalikar.

"We are satisfied with the progress of rain since it's arrival," he said in the concluding remark. (ANI)

