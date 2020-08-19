Inter-district state transport bus service to resume in Maharashtra from tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Maharashtra government will resume inter-district state transport bus service from Thursday.

"With Ganpati Utsav to start in Maharashtra, many passengers will be travelling from one district to another. During Ganpati Utsav, millions of travellers in the state will get relief by the start of ST bus services," said Minister of Transport Anil Parab in a press conference.

Parab also said that from Thursday, normal ST buses, Nimaaram, Shivshahi, Shivneri bus services will be starting (at basic ticket rates) in phased manners.

He also clarified that r-pass will not be required if travelling by ST buses.

The minister also cautioned that all passengers must strictly follow all the rules and SoPs of the state government to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

ST was shut down for the last five months due to lockdown on the backdrop of corona outbreak. (ANI)

