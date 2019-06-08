Inter-state auto lifter gang busted in Delhi, four held

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): An inter-state gang of auto-lifters was busted by the Crime Branch with the arrest of four persons, the police said on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Suresh Kumar, Tejender Singh, Shamshad Ali, and Muqsood Hussain. A country-made pistol along with two stolen cars and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

"Accused persons, namely, Suresh Kumar and Tejender Singh Kaka stole the vehicles from Delhi as per the demand of his associate Shamshad Ali, who is the receiver of stolen vehicles," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime, Ram Gopal Naik.

"Shamshad further sold these vehicles to Maqsood Hussain Khan, who further delivered these stolen vehicles to his receivers based in Kashmir as per their demand," added Naik.

"More than 100 stolen vehicles have been sent to Srinagar by these accused persons. 13 stolen vehicles including 2 Fortuner, 3 Creta, 4 Brezza and 2 Swift and 2 Swift Dzire) were seized by the police of Srinagar," he said.

According to police, the receivers based in Kashmir used to purchase damaged vehicles from the insurance companies with the papers and the demand of the same vehicle was sent to the Delhi based auto-lifters through Maqsood Hussain Khan.

A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is on. (ANI)

