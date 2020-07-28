Inter-state burglary gang busted in Telangana, four arrested

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): Central Crime Station (CCS) Balanagar unit of Telangana Police on Monday busted an inter-state house burglary gang and arrested four people in Ranga Reddy district of the state.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Mekala Vamshidhar Reddy, Mekala Pushpalatha, Kapilavai Shiva Kumar and Kasthala Laxmi Narsimha Bargav Rama Rao alias Ramu.

The police also seized Rs 53,35,300 in cash, 20 tolas of gold and one house document worth Rs 8,50,000 purchased with stolen money, a motorcycle and five cell phones.

The accused, Mekala Vamshidhar Reddy, is involved in 72 house burglary cases at various places, police said. (ANI)

