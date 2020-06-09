Inter-state couple ties knot at Chinnar bridge in Kerala

Idukki (Kerala) [India], June 9 (ANI): An inter-state couple tied knot at Chinnar bridge connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu in Idukki on Sunday.

The Bride was from Kerala and the groom was from Tamil Nadu.

"Bride is from Kerala and groom from Tamil Nadu. Since all family members could not travel for the wedding, it was decided to conduct at the border," AK Mani, former Devikulam MLA said. (ANI)

