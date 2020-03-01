Inter-state gang busted, 386 kg of Marijuana seized in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an inter-state drug syndicate involved in trafficking of marijuana/ganja, said RN Srivastava, Deputy Director General (Ops), NCB, on Sunday. Six persons involved in drug trafficking have been arrested with 386 kg of Marijuana/ganja.

"Acting upon information, a team set out for surveillance in the Sarita Vihar area. In the wee hours of February 25, a truck and two other vehicles escorting the said truck were intercepted. Upon intensive search of the vehicles and questioning of the persons, a huge quantity of marijuana/ganja was discovered," said Srivastava.

He further said, "The drugs were found in a secret cabin behind the driver's cabin of the truck. Consequently, a total of 386 kgs of marijuana/ganja was recovered."

He also said that the commissions of the offences by the arrested persons are in contravention u/s 8, 20, 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

After interrogation, it was found that the drugs were being supplied from the Ganjam district of Odisha to Delhi, Srivastava added.

The persons arrested have been identified as B. Lenka (27-year-old), Ajay (36-year-old), Virender (33-year-old), Mayadhar (37-year-old), Arjun (30-year-old) and Sunil (27-year-old).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

