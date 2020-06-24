Interacted with brave soldiers at Bum La post on 'Indo-Tibet border': Arunachal CM says country in safe hands

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said he interacted with the brave soldiers at Bum La post on 'Indo-Tibet border' and stressed that the country is in safe hands when it comes to borders.

"The valour of the Indian Army is what we counted ever since our Independence. Had an opportunity to interact with the brave jawans today at Bumla post on Indo-Tibet border. Their josh is at the highest level. We are in safe hands when it comes to our borders ..!!" the Chief Minister tweeted.

Khandu's statement comes amid the border dispute between India and China, which peaked with the Galwan valley clash in Eastern Ladakh that claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel. It is to note that Bum La Pass is situated in Arunachal Pradesh at the Indo-China border. Interestingly, Khandu mentioned that Bum La post is situated on the Indo-Tibet border.

Responding to his tweet, Twitterati praised the Chief Minister for mentioning that Bum La post is situated on 'Indo-Tibet border' rather than stating that it is on India-China border.

"I think it is better strategy to use the term "Indo-Tibet border" than "Indo-China border". Well done CM. Needs to be emulated at the national level," said a Twitter user Ved Prakash Upadhyay.

"Indo-Tibet border it is. Well said, Sir. Others should emulate," another Twitterati wrote.

Meanwhile, he also paid tribute to Subedar Joginder Singh, the hero of Tonpenla battle of 1962 Indo-China war.

"Paid homage to The great martyr and hero of Tonpenla battle of 1962 Indo China war, Subedar Joginder Singh, Param Veer chakra. Interacted with Army Jawans at Joginder Garh. The morale of our Jawans deployed in the sector is extremely high," he said. (ANI)