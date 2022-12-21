Interfaith Dialogue and Co-operation Conference 2022 culminates in Ajmer Sharif; global delegates participate

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 21 (ANI): All India Ulema and Mashaikh Board, Chishty Foundation, and World Sufi Forum organized an Interfaith Dialogue and Co-operation Conference 2022 at Rajasthan's Ajmer Sharif, wherein delegates from many European and African countries participated.

The conference was organized by the All India Ulema and Mashaikh Board, Chishty Foundation, and the World Sufi Forum under the Spiritual Guidance of Hazrat Syed Mohammad Ashraf Kichauchawi.

The eleven members of Global Spiritual Leadership and Peace Maker's delegation consisted of Shaikh Eshraf Efendi, President of World Peace Institute of Sufism, Germany; H E Sheikh Al-Had - Mufti of Dar Al-Salam, Tanzania; Mr. and Mrs. Shaikh Awnullah Hamdi Rogelio, President of the Sufi Council of Latin America, Mexico; Mr. Faycal Umar from Switzerland; Mr. Simon Salman Eldore from Berlin, Germany; Dervishes from France and Mr. GR Dehlvi from New Delhi.

Ajmer Sharif City Interfaith Leadership with the presence of Sarv Dharam Maitri Sang organization Prakash Jain, Swami Pathak Ji Maharaj from Chitrakoot Dham Pushkar, Sardar Dilip Singh Chabbra ji, Didi Yogini Ji Brahmakumaris, Rev Cardinal Inder Singh Ji, greeted all International Peace Makers delegation with speeches of appreciation for organizing the successful international conference and also a platform to share the global message of peace, harmony, and unity from Ajmer Sharif.

The delegation was felicitated by Haji Syed Salman Chishty of Gaddi Nashin Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Syed Munawar Chishty sb Senior Member of Anjuman Syed Zadghan Committee of Hereditary Khuddam e Khawaja Gharib Nawaz serving at the Sufi Shrine of Ajmer Dargah Sharif from last 800 years, Syed Imran Khawajghani Chishty sb, a senior member of Khuddam e Khawaja Community and eminent Sufi Poet.



Dr. Tariq Faiz and Aftab Qadri of the SufiWadi Ensemble of Sufi Musicians from Indore and Mumbai presented mesmerizing Sufi Qawwali Renditions along with Mubeen Qawwals of Dargah Ajmer Sharif.

The Conference concluded with Prayers of Peace, Harmony, and Unity across India and the world. The Dua-e-Roshni ceremony was also observed by all the delegations.

The International Delegation then offered prayers, Holy Ghilaf Mubarak, and Langar Food Distribution at Dargah Ajmer Sharif to amplify the Message and Global Efforts of various organizations who work for World Peace and Unity causes in different parts of our planet Earth.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty also took note of INDIA's presidency of the G20 Forum in front of the global delegates and said that more than 200 events are planned for International cooperation with Global Platforms across India in the year 2023 with enhanced cooperation in Faith-Based Dialogue, Solidarity, and Serving together.

All the members and speakers at the Conference were handed over the sacred Tabarukkaats, Roses, and Holy Souvenirs of Dargah Ajmer Sharif. (ANI)

