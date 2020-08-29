Interim bail of ex-DGP Sumedh Saini extended till Sept 1 in 29-year-old disappearance case

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A Mohali court on Friday extended the interim bail granted to former Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini till September 1 in connection with a 29-year-old case related to the alleged abduction and murder of Balwant Singh Multani.

Earlier, the court had granted interim bail to Saini till August 27 in the matter. When the former DGP moved the court seeking an extension of interim bail and to quash the case registered against him in the matter, the court had reserved its verdict.

However, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Punjab Police conducted raids at the Chandigarh residence of Saini at around 5:30 am today. According to sources, raids were also conducted at his farm houses in Mohali, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Saini, however, was not found at any of the raided locations.

In view of the raids, advocate APS Deol, the lawyer of Saini, moved the court seeking to extend interim bail granted to him in the matter. Deol said that the court has extended the interim bail granted to Saini till September 1 in the matter.

Earlier in May 2020, an FIR has been registered against Saini in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991. Multani's brother lodged the complaint against Saini, who was then Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh. (ANI)

