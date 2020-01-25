Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The fast-track court in Shamli rejected the interim bail of Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan on Friday and sent him to 14-day judicial custody.
The MLA has been facing charges of fraud in a land deal of Rs 80 lakh. Along with Hasan, nine others are facing a lawsuit.
The MLA had appeared for bail in the fast-track court today. The judge cancelled the bail application and ordered Hasan to be sent to jail. The MLA was on interim bail for seven days. (ANI)
Interim bail rejected, Kairana SP MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody
ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2020 01:25 IST
