Interim bail rejected, Kairana SP MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The fast-track court in Shamli rejected the interim bail of Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan on Friday and sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

The MLA has been facing charges of fraud in a land deal of Rs 80 lakh. Along with Hasan, nine others are facing a lawsuit.

The MLA had appeared for bail in the fast-track court today. The judge cancelled the bail application and ordered Hasan to be sent to jail. The MLA was on interim bail for seven days. (ANI)

