Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks RN Ravi (file photo)
Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks RN Ravi (file photo)

Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks meets leaders of apex body of Naga tribes of Manipur

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): In a bid to conclude Naga Peace talks and finalise an agreement, Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor, RN Ravi on Friday met leaders of United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of Naga tribes of Manipur.
"In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desire for a comprehensive resolution of the Naga issue with due regards to the sensitivities of all the stakeholders, including the neighbours, the Government of India Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks, RN Ravi met leaders of United Naga Council (UNC) Manipur, the apex body of Naga tribes of Manipur, on Friday at Kohima, Nagaland," government said in a press statement.
According to the government, the UNC leaders were briefed about the current status of the Peace Talks including the significant development of amicably settling all contentious issues between the negotiating parties. Queries of the UNC leaders were clarified.
"When the Naga issue is at the stage of settlement, the UNC leaders were reminded of their responsibility in ensuring that Naga tribes of Manipur maintain a cordial relationship with fellow communities of the state," the government said.
RN Ravi also expressed concern over deterioration in the traditional brotherly relation between the Hill and the Valley people of Manipur in recent decades due to the politics of vested interests.
"The imperatives of restoring the traditional harmonious relation among the Hill and Valley people of Manipur were adequately emphasised. The reality that Naga issue cannot be resolved in isolation or reach its logical conclusion without taking all stakeholders, including the neighbours, into confidence was re-emphasised," the government said.
The UNC leaders were exhorted to take effective measures to reach out to the Valley people in the spirit of mutual love and understanding for an enduring peaceful coexistence, the government said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:37 IST

BJP MLC says Telangana RTC workers suicide is 'state-sponsored murder'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): BJP MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday dubbed the deaths of striking TSRTC workers as "state-sponsored murder" and said the plight of the protestors will bring down the TRS government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:33 IST

NCP appoints Shashikant Shinde as Maharashtra unit Vice President

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday appointed its leader Shashikant Shinde as Vice President of the party's Maharashtra unit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:32 IST

Pramod Sawant greets press fraternity on National Press Day

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his wishes to the press fraternity on the National Press Day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:30 IST

Delhi: 1 arrested from IGI airport with drones, 10K memory cards

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Customs officials on Friday arrested one passenger from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and recovered drones and 10,000 memory cards from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:28 IST

Odisha: Terming Mahatma Gandhi's death as accident appears to be...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After a row sparked in the Odisha Assembly over an alleged government brochure terming Mahatma Gandhi's death as an accident, senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra on Friday said that it appeared to be a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:27 IST

TDP's Nara Lokesh calls Andhra Pradesh CM 'psycho'

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday termed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as "psycho", and his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a "factionist".

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:24 IST

IIT Madras student's death is not suicide, says Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The death of IIT Madras student Fathima Latheef is not suicide and there are many questions around her demise, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:19 IST

7-yr-old Divyanshi wins Doodle for Google prize with 'Walking Trees'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A seven-year-old student, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurugram has won 2019 Doodle for Google competition in India. She doodled her hope to have 'Walking Trees' in the future.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:03 IST

IIT Madras suicide: Victim's father meets CM, urges proper probe

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Abdul Latheef, father of Fathima Latheef, the IIT Madras student who committed suicide, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:59 IST

Union Minister Chaudhuri greeted with 'go-back' placards during...

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri was shown black flags and placards that read 'Go back' allegedly by ruling TMC supporters when she went to visit people affected by cyclone Bulbul in Gosaba area here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:58 IST

Sonia, Pawar to meet on Sunday to decide future course of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet on Sunday to discuss the next course of action about the government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:53 IST

Consumer expenditure survey not to be released due to `data...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The results of Consumer Expenditure Survey 2017-2018 will not be released in view of data quality issues, Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Friday.

Read More
iocl