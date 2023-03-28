Intermediate 2nd-year student dies by suicide in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): An inter-second-year student of Narayana College died by suicide in Visakhapatnam under PM Palem Police Station limits, the police said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the 17-year-old female student was found hanging inside her hostel room on Monday night.

She was immediately rushed to Gayatri Hospital in Kommadi, but the doctors declared her brought dead.



"She was a native of Chodavaram Mandal of Anakapalli district," the police said.

A suicide note was recovered from there, in which, the victim complained of being unwell and visited the hospital for twice.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The exact reason behind the incident is not clear yet," a senior official with Palem Police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. We are further looking into the case, he added. (ANI)

