Intern doctors at Ahmedabad Hospital go on strike over pending COVID allowance

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 15 (ANI): Intern doctors at Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital have gone on strike over what they say non-payment of Covid allowance.

"During the peak of the second COVID-19 wave, the Gujarat government announced Rs 5,000 as COVID allowance over and above their stipend for the months of March till June for COVID-19 duty. We haven't received it yet. Hence, we decided to go on a strike over pending COVID allowance," Dr Rutvij Kanani, an intern at the hospital told ANI.

"Other intern doctors will also join if demands not met. We hope that the authorities take action on this matter soon," Dr Kanani added.



The intern doctors belong to medical colleges run by the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) in Sola area of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Valsad.

The hospital hasn't issued an official statement on the matter yet.

Gujarat had on Wednesday added 41 new cases of COVID-19 and which took its total tally to 8,24,346, while the total death toll stood at 10,074 with no fresh fatalities, as per the state health bulletin. At least 71 patients were discharged yesterday, taking the count of recoveries to 8,13,583. (ANI)

