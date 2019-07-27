Internal security problems will be handled with firmness: Reddy

Hyderabad [India], July 27 (ANI): Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has said that internal security problems will be handled with firmness and the security personnel will be provided with modern weapons.

He was speaking on the sidelines of 81st raising day celebrations of CRPF here on Saturday.

Lauding the role of CRPF in containing Maoist violence, he said violence has come down drastically in the last five years.

An official release said the minister also praised the role of CRPF for its work in maintaining internal security, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and north-eastern states.

Reddy said the government will provide technical gadgets and modern weaponry and also take care of welfare issues of CRPF.

He lauded the force for its work in the successful conduct of general elections earlier this year.

A blood donation camp was inaugurated by the minister in which 81 CRPF personnel donated blood.

Reddy also chaired a meeting with all senior officers of CRPF on various operational and administrative issues of the force personnel deployed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy also paid homage to Pulwama martyrs at the martyrs memorial and 40 varieties of saplings were planted on the occasion. (ANI)

