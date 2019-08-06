International Army Scout Masters Competition kicks off in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The fifth edition of "International Army Scout Masters Competition" was kicked off in Jaisalmer on Monday.

Jaisalmer military station is hosting the competition, which is happening as part of the international Army games.

A total of eight countries comprising of China, Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Sudan are participating in the event including the Indian Army team. The event commenced on August 5 and will continue till August 16, 2019.

"The aim of the International Army Games is to foster military co-operation between the participating nations, develop trust between the armies for the sake of establishing a peaceful society, improving professional training and sharing of best practices being followed by participating nations," read a press release by Defence PRO Mahesh Iyengar.

The previous four editions of the competition were held in Russia.

"It is a matter of great pride and honour for India to organise this event on behalf of the International Organising Committee. The teams comprising of delegates, interpreters and participants were welcomed by the representatives of the Battle Axe Division at Jaisalmer," said the release.

The competition will comprise of five stages wherein Navigation Skills, Endurance, Marksmanship and Team spirit will be evaluated by a panel of international judges, arbitrators, and referees. (ANI)

