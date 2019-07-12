International call racket busted
International call racket busted

International call racket busted in Rachakonda

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:09 IST

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Rachakonda Cyber Crime sleuths have arrested cyber fraudsters Kema Murali Krishna, Shakamuri Prasanna Kumar, and Mandava Swaroopnath Chowdhary in connection with a call racket.
Rachakonda police on July 7 received a complaint from Mulplulri Laxmi Narasimham, SDE in BSNL, stating that authorities of the telecom company were alerted by some unknown customer on international calls received from a local CLI number.
During an investigation conducted by the technical team, it was found that the VOIP application of BSNL wings was also found loaded with this virtual server. It was found that the IP address of the PC/laptop was being used by one Shiva Reddy.
On enquiry with ISP Airtel, police traced the aforesaid IP address to Hyderabad and allotted to Airtel broadband account holder Shantha Kumari. It was suspected that Shiva Reddy, who was using the internet connection at Yapral, Hyderabad to access virtual server in Mumbai, was diverting international VOIP traffic to conventional mobile phone networks through BSNL wings VOIP numbers.
A case was registered on the above complaint under Sections 417, 419,420, 468, 471,120(b), and 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 65, 66, 66 (C), 66 (D) of the IT Act and Section 20 of the Indian Telegraph Act.
As per the technical evidence collected, it was revealed that the prime accused was Kema Murali Krishna, a software network and security administrator.
In 2010, police said Krishna got acquainted with a person named Vardha and collected the material, that is, CDMA devices, to establish termination of call routing and diverted the international calls as local calls to earn money easily.
It is said that during the eight months the diversions were taking place, Krishna earned Rs 12-15 lakhs and purchased 22 gateways for the purpose of running call routing.
The accused have been apprehended and sent to judicial custody. A total of eight mobile phones, two Dell laptops, IBM carbon laptop, over 50 SIM cards of various mobile phone operators, dongles, data cards, debit and credit cards, a Maruti Brezza car, an Apple MacBook Air, two external hard disks, fake IDs and other documents were seized. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:24 IST

Hyderabad police busts cricket betting racket, nabs 2

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad busted a cricket betting racket and apprehended two persons - Natwardarak, the cricket betting bookie, and Gurnale Shidramesh, cricket betting collection agent - during a raid conducted at a

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:23 IST

Hyderabad: Wanted criminal Soumen Banerjee held; fake documents seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): The sleuths of Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri Zone, along with local police, apprehended one Soumen Banerjee, who is accused of cheating people under the guise of a customs officer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:20 IST

22 yrs later, Kenyan MP returns to India to repay Rs 200 debt

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Jul 12 (ANI): A Member of Parliament (MP) from Kenya travelled all the way to Maharashtra's Aurangabad city just to repay a debt of Rs 200 he had taken from a grocer 22 years ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 04:20 IST

Noida: Rs 2 lakh fine imposed on 14 builder projects for...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on 14 builder projects for violating the rules of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 03:56 IST

DERC controlled like a 'puppet' by Kejriwal, says Congress' Haroon Yusuf

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Haroon Yusuf on Thursday said the Delhi Congress abstained from the public hearing to discuss the power tariff hike, organised by regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday, as the "one-memb

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:59 IST

9,500 buses to ply on Delhi roads by May 2020: Sisodia

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approved the procurement of 1,000 CNG low floor buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:36 IST

Rajasthan Court allows police to reinvestigate cow smuggling...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): A local court in Alwar on Thursday accepted a plea by state police to conduct further investigation in a cow smuggling case against three people, including two sons of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 02:36 IST

Indian Army hands over 7-year-old boy's body to Pak

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, the Indian Army on Thursday handed over the body of a seven-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abid Ahmad Sheikh, which was recovered from Burzil Nala close to the Line of Control near Acchura village, to

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 01:41 IST

Over 1,000 new fast track courts to be set up for speedy justice

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): More than 1000 fast track courts will be set up in the country for speedy trial of cases of sexual assault on women and children, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 01:20 IST

Encounter breaks out between Naxals, police in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between Naxals and Gadchiroli Police in a remote area in Etapalli tahsil in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 01:10 IST

Cong-JD(S) alliance going strong despite efforts to destabilise:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid crisis within the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the coalition government is going strong despite efforts being made to destabilise it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 01:07 IST

92 members participated in discussion on railways: Prahlad Joshi

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said 92 members had taken part in the marathon discussion on demands for grants of railways in the Lok Sabha.

Read More
iocl