International drug racket busted in Rajasthan, three arrested

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], February 5 (ANI): Bikaner police on Sunday arrested three Iranian youths busting an drug-racket">international drug racket.

Rajasthan's Bikaner police have arrested three Iranian youths who are a part of an international gang involved in cheating youths as well as pushing them into the drug trade.

Foreign currency, drugs and fake documents worth about Rs 10 lakhs rupees have also been recovered from them.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Yadav told that some people cheated a businessman by threatening him in the Napasar police station area of Binaker in Rajasthan.

In this case, three people have been arrested. 26-year-old Hoshiyar Mohman Niyan, 47-year-old Salman alias Shahram Zaki and 34-year-old Ahmed Jihai Behle have been arrested. During the interrogation, it was revealed that all three of them are residents of Iran. During the interrogation, it has come to light that these three youths had come to India on tourist visas and their visa expired three months ago, yet they were roaming here.

SP Yogesh Yadav told that since Bikaner is a border area, cheating by foreigners has become a serious matter. This is why all the concerned agencies stay alert well.

The information about the arrest of the three Iranians is also given to their embassy.

Yadav said that joint interrogation of the accused would also be conducted so that if there is any other element, that too would come to the fore. (ANI)

