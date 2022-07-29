International drug trafficking syndicate busted; 21.4 kg of heroin recovered

New Delhi [India], July 29(ANI): Authorities have busted an international drug syndicate in a Pan-India operation that found 21.400 kg of superfine quality heroin estimated to be worth Rs 130 cr in the international market.



One of the four apprehended suspects was found to be an Afghan citizen. Another of the accused had previously been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) .

One of the accused is Parvez Alam, an expert in making heroin. The network, according to sources, has strong roots in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as pan-Indian and global tentacles.

A number of methods and carriers were utilised to transport liquid heroin into India, where it was processed and distributed, the sources revealed (ANI)

