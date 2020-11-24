International female Karate champion from Hyderabad steps into politics, joins AIMIM party

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): Hyderabad's Syeda Falak, a popular name in the world of karate, has decided to step into politics and has joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), to serve the people of the country.

Speaking to ANI, the 26-year-old said: "I began learning Karate at the age of 12 and now for the last 13 to 14 years, I have been pursuing this career. I have represented India at many international championships and won 20 National level Karate championships and 22 international level Karate championships. I am also the first one from Telangana to qualify for World and Asian Karate Championships as well as first from Telangana to win the senior National title."

Syeda says she has been active in social activities for the past two years and now wants to dedicate more time to politics with the aim to serve people.



"I have also represented India at many world Karate Premium Leagues. I have been into social activities for two years raising my voice against the injustices done across India. I can see how the situation of the country is now. It is time for a change in Indian politics. Minorities, be it Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalized communities, they should not be slaves to the so-called secular parties. They should have their own voice. I want to serve the people and work for the society hence, hence I decided to join politics," she added.

Syeda further stated that as of now she has joined the AIMIM party under the leadership of Asaduddin Owaisi and her journey into politics has just begun.

Syed Shah Majaz Ul Haq, Syeda's father told ANI, "I am blessed with two daughters, one is a doctor and the other has turned to politics now. She has worked hard for her dreams and now she wants to serve the people and society, so we have supported her in it. She is hardworking, talented and well educated." (ANI)

