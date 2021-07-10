Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): With the extended runway likely to become operational from July 15, Vijayawada International Airport near Gannavaram is gearing up to start international flights.
Krishna district collector J Nivas on Wednesday inspected the airport expansion works and held a review meeting with airport and revenue authorities.
Later while speaking to the media, the collector said that the Vijayawada International Airport Gannavaram has been expanded to 837 acres and a new runway will be useful for international flights.
"The new runway will be useful for international flights. The allocation of plots and R&R packages to the displaced is complete. The plots will be allocated to the displaced in lottery method at R&R colony, Davajigudem. And all infrastructure facilities will be made available there," said Nivas.
"The airport will be inaugurated on July 15," he added. (ANI)
International flight operations from Vijayawada airport likely to start from July 15
ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2021 08:03 IST
