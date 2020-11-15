International, Indian and Bengali cinema have lost a legend: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): Condoling the demise of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that international, Indian and Bengali cinema have lost a legend today.

"International, Indian and Bengali cinema have lost a legend today. It is a sad day for Bengal," said Banerjee, adding his last rites would be performed with full state honours amid gun salute.

"Soumitra da may have left us; his work, life and well wishes, his love for fellow humans, we can never get that back in our lifetime; there will be no one like him," she said, singing Rabindrasangeet Aguner poroshmoni.

Earlier today, Banerjee took to Twitter and penned an emotional note on the demise of the legendary actor.

"Feluda' is no more. 'Apu' said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned," she wrote.



"Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan and several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and his admirers across the world," she added.

After his body was released from Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment since October 6, it was taken to his residence at Golf Green.

The chief minister said from there his body will be taken to Technicians' Studio, where the film fraternity will pay him tribute. After that, his body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan for the common people to pay him their last respects. She said people can come and pay tribute till 5.30 pm by maintaining social distancing.

Chatterjee passed away today afternoon at the age of 85. He was admitted in Belle Vue Hospital on October 6 and shifted to ICU after being tested positive for the COVID-19. Later, he tested negative, but he developed multiple complications.

"We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (November 15). We pay our homage to his soul," read a statement issued by the hospital.

Besides being an acclaimed actor, winning several national and international accolades for his performance in over 300 films, Chatterjee was also an exponent of recitation.

With him, an era in Bengali movies has come to an end. (ANI)

