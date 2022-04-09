International issues should be resolved through mutual dialogue and diplomacy: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

By Nishant Ketu

Guwahati(Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on Saturday said that dialogue and diplomacy is the important part to resolve issues. His remark came during the inaugural function of the mid-year Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee Meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Birla reiterated the belief that international issues should be resolved through mutual dialogue and diplomacy. International peace and stability are essential for global prosperity.

He further said that India is a strong votary of democracy and democratic values. Indian democracy is not only ancient but strong, mature, and vibrant also. Democracy is in our thoughts and actions and has become a way of life.

Talking about Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, Lok Sabha Speaker said that during these 75 years of our Independence, our democracy has consistently gone from strength to strength. Confidence of our people in democracy has increased over the period of time.



Highlighting India's success in conducting elections from panchayat to Parliament, the Speaker said that our perseverance and success in conducting elections to 800 parliamentary seats, nearly 4500 assembly seats, and 2.75 lakh panchayats testify that Indian democracy is functional, progressive, and successful. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a prosperous and developed country.

Talking about India's cultural diversity Birla said that we are all united despite our linguistic, cultural, geographical, and religious diversities. The democratic institutions of the Commonwealth countries are capable of withstanding any challenge. We should work with the collective goal of the welfare of humanity.



Referring to climate change, Birla emphasized India's commitment to achieving the targets approved under COP26. He mentioned initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and expressed confidence about achieving the targets under the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

CPA Executive Committee met physically in Guwahati after three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 53 delegates from Commonwealth countries participated in the meeting physically and digitally. (ANI)

