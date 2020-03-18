International operations of Vistara Airlines suspended from March 20 - 31

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Vistara Airlines on Wednesday issued a statement in which it said that all its international operations will be suspended from March 20 to 31, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are temporarily suspending our international operations from March 20 to March 31. We have also temporarily adjusted domestic capacity for March and April in view of reduced demand. Customers booked on the affected flights will be fully refunded," Vistara Airlines said in a release.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151, including 25 foreign nationals.

As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Delhi has 9, Karnataka has 11, Kerala has 25, Maharashtra has 39 and Uttar Pradesh has 15 positive cases of coronavirus. On Tuesday, the first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in West Bengal. (ANI)

