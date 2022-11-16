International Tourism Mart 2022 to start tomorrow in Aizawl; focus on 'Priorities of G20 for Tourism Track'

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Tourism is organising the 10th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the Northeast region which will begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram.

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy will address the inaugural session of 10th ITM for the Northeast region on Thursday, according to a statement from the ministry of tourism.

According to the statement, the objective of ITM 2022 is to highlight the tourism potential of the Northeast region in domestic and international markets. Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga will also be present at the event.



The event will focus on 'Priorities of G20 for Tourism Track', since India will assume the forthcoming G20 Presidency for a year starting from December 1, 2022. The Mart will bring together the tourism business fraternity and entrepreneurs from the eight northeastern states. According to the statement, the event has been planned and scheduled to facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies and other stakeholders to create a buzz.

The three-day ITM event will be attended by Northeast tourism ministers, senior officials of the Northeast states, state governments and heads of the tourism and hospitality associations.

The mart will include presentations by eight northeast states on their tourism potential, cultural evenings, sight-seeing to local attractions in and around Aizawl, according to the ministry's statement. It will also include B2B meeting where buyers from different regions of the country will engage in one-on-one meetings with sellers from the Northeast region. Also, an exhibition including display of beautiful handicrafts and handlooms will also be organised.

The International Tourism Marts are organised in the northeastern states on a rotational basis and Mizoram is hosting it for the first time. The earlier editions have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal and Kohima. (ANI)

