International Women's Day celebrated at district police line in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): International Women's Day was celebrated with much fervour in the district police line, Udhampur by the Department of Social Welfare's 'Mission Shakti' in collaboration with the police on Wednesday.

The women's day program saw participation by women from various government colleges.

While talking to ANI, District Social Welfare Officer, Udhampur, Kanika Gupta said, "We organised the program with the police because police involvement is there whenever women need help. When a woman faces some issue they can go to the One Stop Centre where police involvement will also work to help them."



"We have done this collaboration to let women know that they are not alone and Mission Shakti in the form of One Stop Centre is with them to hold their hand. Women can contact us for domestic violence, career guidance and any type of problem they may face. Our team will work hard to help women in need," she added.



Notably, according to 'One Stop Centres' scheme guidelines applicable for the districts in the country, women affected by violence and in distress are provided with a range of integrated services including medical aid, legal aid and legal counselling, psycho-social counselling and temporary shelter.

A college student, Naseem Akhtar said, "I am a college student. We celebrated women's day here today. I urge all women to move forward and fulfil their goals and dreams."



"I belong to the Gujjar community. In my community women are not encouraged to move forward. They are asked to stay home and make food. Girls are not allowed to study in my community. The way boys are encouraged, I wish girls are supported too. There are several schemes by the government to support women, which are actually very good," she added.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the country has a good representation of women in decision-making institutions at the grassroots level but as we move up in the hierarchy, we see fewer women, she added.

Extending her wishes on International Women's Day, Murmu shared an article on the indomitable spirit of Indian women on International Women's Day.

Her article "Every Woman's Story My Story!" talked about the status of women in society. (ANI)

