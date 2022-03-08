International Women's Day: Kochi Police assures women of providing them safety at night

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Kochi police on Tuesday gave an assurance to women of providing safety in the city at night on the occasion of International Women's Day.

CH Nagaraju IPS, Kochi City Police Commissioner also encouraged women to come out at night in public places asserting that the city is safe.



"Not too many women are out at night in public places. We are sending out a message to them--Kochi is safe. We are here for your safety", the Commissioner said at an event on Women's Day celebrations.

The Kochi Police Commissionerate organised the Women's Day campaign. "This campaign will last for three days starting from 7 pm and ending at 1 am. We have selected three public places in Kochi for this programme-Queen's walkway, Fort Kochi beach, Infopark ", added Nagaraju.

Asking more people to come out on these three days, he said, "We are requesting all women to come to these places in these three days from 7 pm to 1 am. If anybody wants to be there after 1 am, the police will be there. By this, the nightlife will come back we think." (ANI)

