International Yoga Day: Acharya Santosh Trivedi performs handstand yoga mudra in Kedarnath temple

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Acharya Santosh Trivedi of Kedarnath Dham performed a handstand yoga mudra at the Kedarnath temple on Sunday.

Acharya Trivedi was seen circumambulating the temple in the handstand position.

The 6th International Yoga Day is being observed with the theme of 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers of various states, several Union Ministers among others, performed Yoga at their residence, along with their family keeping up with the theme of the current year.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat performed yoga at his residence today.

Extending greetings to all, he said that with the successful efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the whole world is celebration Yoga day on June 21.

"Greetings on International Yoga Day. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, the whole world is celebrating Yoga Day on June 21. Lakhs of people gathered together to perform Yoga in the previous years but this year due to COVID-19, the Prime Minister has requested people to perform Yoga at home," Rawat said in a video message on Twitter.The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)

